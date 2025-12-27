This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoVerona
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find AC Milan vs Verona live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, Fubo, FOX
🇬🇧 UKDAZN
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN, Fubo, TLN, VIVA
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes, Sporty
🇦🇪 UAEStarzplay, Shasha, STC

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Verona kick-off time

San Siro

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Verona Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestVER
16
M. Maignan
5
K. De Winter
23
F. Tomori
31
S. Pavlovic
33
D. Bartesaghi
56
A. Saelemaekers
14
L. Modric
12
A. Rabiot
8
R. Loftus-Cheek
11
C. Pulisic
18
C. Nkunku
1
L. Montipo
5
U. Nunez
37
A. Bella-Kotchap
15
V. Nelsson
36
C. Niasse
73
M. Al Musrati
24
A. Bernede
2
D. Oyegoke
23
E. Ebosse
25
D. Mosquera
9
A. Sarr

3-5-2

VERAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan Latest News

AC Milan return to work at Milanello this week after being granted a short break following their Supercoppa Italiana trip to Saudi Arabia, with preparations now focused on Sunday’s league meeting with Verona. There is optimism surrounding Rafael Leao, who has been back on the training pitch and is showing encouraging signs as he pushes to be available for selection against the Gialloblu.

Matteo Gabbia is not expected to recover in time after suffering a knee hyperextension in the draw with Sassuolo, with his attention instead turning to the early-January fixture away to Cagliari. 

Verona Latest News

Verona have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their match against AC Milan this weekend. They will be hoping they can spring a surprise to pick up what could be their third win in a row. 

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

VER

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

0