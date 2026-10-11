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Rian Rosendaal
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Lionel Messi shines for Inter Miami shortly after his farewell to Argentina

Inter Miami CF
L. Messi

Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best for Inter Miami on Saturday night into Sunday. The 39-year-old playmaker, who said a grand farewell to the Argentina national team last week, scored twice in a 4-0 home win over DC United.

Luis Suárez put Inter Miami 1-0 and 2-0 up in the first half before Messi struck twice after the break. Suárez set up Messi's first, and the forward tucked it into the right-hand corner from close range.

Messi then drove into the DC United penalty area for the 4-0 before calmly finishing into the right-hand corner again. Inter Miami's fans loved it as they watched their side climb to second place in MLS.

That result is a major boost for Inter Miami, who had gone five straight matches without a win in the MLS Eastern Conference. The gap to leaders Nashville SC is no fewer than 14 points.

Messi also capped a successful week on the international stage. The 2022 world champion said farewell as an Argentina international, with the national team facing Benin. Messi converted a penalty and also provided two assists.

Malacia debut
Tyrell Malacia made his debut for FC Cincinnati. The left-back played 72 minutes against Atlanta United, who were beaten 3-1. Malacia left Manchester United last summer on a free transfer and recently signed for the American club.

At 27, Malacia signed a contract with Cincinnati until 30 June 2027. The wing-back previously played in the Netherlands for Feyenoord and PSV. 

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