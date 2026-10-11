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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Like Hakimi and Vinicius: Diomande carves his name into Real Madrid's history

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
A. Hakimi
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire
Morocco

Decisive: the Ivorian star makes the difference

Ivorian star Yan Diomande made his first mark in a Real Madrid shirt on Saturday evening, firing the Whites to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Villarreal with ten men in the eighth round of La Liga.

His first goal for Los Blancos arrived in the 62nd minute, and it earned him a place on a distinguished list in the history of the Spanish capital's club.

Diomande became just the eleventh player in the club's history to join an elite group of foreign players who have scored for the Royal club in the Spanish league before turning twenty.

According to the Mister Chip account on X, Diomande, who turns twenty next November, slotted into a list that reads:

Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, Frenchman Raphael Varane, Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, Uruguayan Alvaro Rodriguez, Turkish Arda Guler, Brazilian Endrick, and Argentine Franco Mastantuono.

The teenager joined Real Madrid last summer, arriving from Germany's RB Leipzig for around 140 million euros.

Read also: an unprecedented number: Salah imposes himself on the history of the Turkish league


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