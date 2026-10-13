Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

“Let them suffer”: Manchester City’s forced relegation would be “not enough” for Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard

Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City

Steven Gerrard has unequivocally called for Manchester City to be punished severely over the financial scandal.

"Let them suffer, just as they made everyone else suffer over those nine, ten years," the former world-class Liverpool player said on Overlap Daily.

At the end of September, the Premier League found City guilty of serious breaches of financial rules over several years. The top English club then appealed, and the outcome remains undecided.

City could lose all titles from the period in question and face forced relegation to the Championship. "I don't think that would be fair," Gerrard said. "Because City would certainly be one of the three teams promoted, and would thereby take a promotion place from a Championship club." Forced relegation would "not be enough, because they would come straight back", Gerrard said.

What penalties Gerrard believes Manchester City should face

Instead, the Liverpool icon suggested keeping City in the Premier League but "punishing the club there over several years. That's my opinion. I'm not saying it's the only right thing to do. But that's how I feel." Gerrard named a transfer ban and points deductions, each lasting for extended periods, as specific measures. "An example must be made of them," said the 46-year-old Englishman.

A retrospective English league title with Liverpool would bring Gerrard no joy, despite the title eluding him throughout his illustrious career: "I've come to terms with the fact that I never won the Premier League," he explained. But, referring to City's wrongdoing, he added: "What about the memories they've taken away, not just from me and my team, but from everyone else?"

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google