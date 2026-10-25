"Let go or I'll hit you": Real Madrid coach sent off after fiery clash

Real Madrid's clash with Tenerife in the Spanish women's league descended into chaos. Jairo Huerta, the fitness coach of the Royal club, was sent off after an altercation with Yerai Martin, coach of the opposing side, during a match Real Madrid won 3-2 in the eighth round of the competition.

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that the report of referee Lorena del Mar Trujillano Gallardo documented the incident, which unfolded after the final whistle. Martin grabbed the wrist of Real Madrid player Felicia Schröder while talking to the refereeing team, prompting Huerta to step in and hurl a direct threat at him.

According to the referee's report, Schröder approached the Tenerife coach and told him: "The match is over", before he grabbed her wrist and said to her: "Good luck".

Huerta intervened as the player tried to wrench herself free from his grip, warning him: "Let her go or I'll hit you". The refereeing team sent him off for the incident.

The drama ran far deeper than that flashpoint. Refereeing controversy raged throughout, with Real Madrid clawing back a two-goal deficit to snatch a thrilling 3-2 win through Beerensteyn, Schröder and Bruun, after Tenerife had led via a Gramaglia penalty and Padilla.

Also at the heart of the storm was the FVS video review system, especially over Schröder's goal, which sparked suspicions of offside. Then came a penalty awarded to Real Madrid and the referee's review of two further incidents inside the box.

This was not Huerta's first dismissal since joining Real Madrid's technical staff, "AS" noted. He was sent off last season too, having insulted a member of Barcelona's technical staff by calling him a "fool".