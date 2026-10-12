One day after her split from Vinicius Junior was made public, Virginia Fonseca turned up on a Miami beach alongside her former husband, the singer Ze Felipe. The timing could hardly have been sharper.

A video clip posted by one of Virginia's friends showed the pair strolling together along the sand, and it spread across social media within hours. Interest was immediate, driven entirely by how soon it followed the announcement of her separation from the Real Madrid star.

Virginia was in the United States with her three children, Maria Alice, Flor and Jose Leonardo, on a trip arranged so they could see their father. Ze Felipe is based in Miami at the moment, working on a number of new music projects.

Seeing the two of them together again dragged Virginia's personal life back under the microscope. Her romance with Vinicius had begun only in recent months, and with it now over, every move she makes is being read by followers.

Her spokeswoman confirmed the relationship with the Real Madrid player had ended by mutual consent. There were no disputes, no arguments, just an agreement not to carry on together.

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This was not the first crisis the couple had faced. Virginia split from Vinicius last May, then resumed the relationship in July, and the pair were spotted at public occasions including the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Now, after the latest announcement, it is all back in the spotlight.