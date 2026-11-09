"Leniency and conversations": Catalan expert assesses the referee of the Barcelona-Atletico match

Barcelona claimed a valuable 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the standout fixture of matchday 12 in the Spanish league. Giuliano Simeone put the hosts ahead in the tenth minute, but a Fermin Lopez brace turned the game on its head. Lopez levelled before half-time and then struck the winner in the 66th minute, finishing off a pass from Lamine Yamal.

After the thrilling encounter at the Metropolitano Stadium, referee Alberola Rojas earned praise from Spanish refereeing expert Parencia Montero. The former international referee assessed his performance in the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Montero, who titled his article "A calm refereeing performance from Alberola Rojas", felt the referee delivered a balanced display and handled the clashes and protests well, while praising his application of the advantage rule.

The clash ran hot, with frequent tackles between the two sides. Even so, the Catalan expert reckoned the referee kept control of the match without resorting to excessive punishments.

Here is the text of the article:

"In a match marked by intensity and excitement, referee Alberola Rojas was well positioned throughout the game, and awarded fouls according to sound judgement, as well as succeeding in giving the match fluidity thanks to his correct application of the advantage rule.

The referee showed confidence in making decisions, and handled the tackles and clashes witnessed in the match wisely.

While retaining control of the match and relying on preventive refereeing, he was keen to engage in constant dialogue with the players and coaches, and showed leniency towards them, not punishing their protests.

He brandished yellow cards at Baena, for bringing down Lamine Yamal and cutting off a promising attack, Bernal, for pulling Cardoso, Llorente, for tripping Ademi, and Pubill, for pulling Pedri.

As for the video technology, led by Iglesias Villanueva, it was not forced to intervene in any controversial incidents, and therefore did not draw attention throughout the match.

The conclusion: Alberola Rojas came out of the match in a good light, after delivering a calm and extremely balanced refereeing performance.