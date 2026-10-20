Paris Saint-Germain's clash with visitors Barcelona on Tuesday evening served up a controversial refereeing incident inside the first half.

Barca travelled to Paris for the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Trailing to a Desire Doue goal, Barca thought they had their way back in on 40 minutes. Pedri threaded a superb pass to send Fermin Lopez clean through, one-on-one with PSG keeper Safonov.

Lopez tried to dink the ball over him. Safonov saved it, and the loose ball dropped between the Barca man and Paris defender Pacho.

As the pair challenged for it, Fermin caught Pacho in the face with his boot while trying to hook the ball clear. The Paris defender had ducked down to head it.

Referees halted play to treat Pacho, with the PSG players furious that Fermin escaped punishment.

The "Archivo VAR" network, which specialises in dissecting refereeing calls, weighed in on the flashpoint.

Posting on X, they asked: "Should the video technology (VAR) have intervened in the incident that occurred between Pacho and Fermin?".

They went on: "The answer is no. The defender is the one who lowered his head to waist level, which exposed his physical safety to danger".

They signed off: "The International Football Association Board (IFAB) classifies this act as dangerous play on the part of the defender".







