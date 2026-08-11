Left it before the disaster: Yamal reacts to Colombia earthquake

Lamine Yamal is preparing to return to Barcelona's training tomorrow, Wednesday 12 August, following the end of his holiday, which he spent in Colombia.

The 19-year-old split his break between Cartagena, the Rosario Islands and Medellin, and appeared during a visit to the Comuna 13 district wearing the Colombia national team shirt.

After his return to Barcelona, though, Yamal learned of the devastating earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday, measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale.

He was quick to send a message of support to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster.

Writing in a story on his Instagram account, the Barcelona winger said: "Our best wishes and prayers for the Colombian people."

حساب لامين يامال في إنستجرام

The earthquake tore through a number of cities, including Cali, Pereira and Manizales. By Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had risen to 224, with more than 1,000 others injured.

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