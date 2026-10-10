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Leeroy EchteldESPN
Sam Vreeswijk
Translated by

Leeroy Echteld clear after Feyenoord - AZ: 'I don't want to talk about that'

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie
L. Echteld
T. Ernst
M. Meerdink

Feyenoord beat AZ 2-0 on Saturday evening in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Afterwards, the main talking point was the penalty incident for the Alkmaar side, when Mexx Meerdink may or may not have been caught by Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst. AZ coach Leeroy Echteld did not want to get into it, though.

AZ had started the season excellently, but Saturday brought their first defeat as Feyenoord won 2-0 through goals from Nacho Ferri and Javi López.

"I can see from the statistics that they created bigger chances than we did, while we had more possession," Echteld told ESPN afterwards.

"We did get a few opportunities, particularly towards the end, but then it just does not quite fall kindly for us or the coordination is just not quite right. Or we are just a little too restless in that final phase, which means we do not create big chances. I think that is a matter of maturity."

Despite a poor start, Echteld felt AZ grew into the game. "After 15 to 20 minutes we recovered and then we worked our way back into the game. Only then you have also conceded a goal, and that is a shame at that moment."

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Just before half-time, AZ looked to have won a penalty when Ernst was judged to have brought down Meerdink. However, referee Danny Makkelie was sent to the screen by the VAR and overturned his decision after reviewing the footage: no penalty.

"I just said it as well to the people from NOS and NH: I actually do not want to talk about it," Meerdink said. "That penalty was not given. I would rather look at why we could not play our game today. Especially at the start. I find that much more important at this moment."

"The fact we did not get that penalty... Decisions are always taken that may not go in your favour. Of course, we also have a VAR, and people look at it again. But I think they take that decision with a clear conscience."

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