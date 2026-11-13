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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Led by Salah: an attacking line-up for Egypt in Ali Maher's debut

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Ali Maher, the new head coach of the Egypt national team, has announced the starting line-up of the Pharaohs for the clash against Malawi, in the match that brings the two teams together this Friday evening at Cairo International Stadium, as part of the third round of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

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Ali Maher opted for an attacking line-up, relying on the trio of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Trezeguet up front, in an attempt to impose control over the match and pressure the Malawi defence from the outset, with Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Nasser Maher in midfield to support the attacking moves.

Kick-off is at nine o'clock in the evening Cairo time, ten o'clock Mecca time, marking the first official appearance of the new technical staff led by Ali Maher. He took charge less than 48 hours before the start of the current camp for the Pharaohs.

Egypt's line-up to face Malawi was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir.

Defence: Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fatouh.

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Midfield: Mohanad Lasheen, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Nasser Maher.

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

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Attack: Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

The line-up spells out a clear attacking approach from Maher. Salah, Marmoush and Trezeguet all possess great abilities to penetrate, create chances and score, with Zizo able to advance from midfield and ramp up the attacking intensity.

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Further back, Mohanad Lasheen takes on the responsibility of balance in midfield, while Rami Rabia and Hossam Abdelmaguid lead the defence, supported by Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh on the flanks.

Egypt's position in the qualifiers

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The Pharaohs enter the match top of Group Two with 4 points. They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Angola in the first round, before thrashing South Sudan five goals to nil in the second.

Egypt and Angola are level on points, but the Pharaohs lead on goal difference. Malawi occupy third place with 3 points, and South Sudan sit bottom without a point.

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This match carries special importance for Maher, who wants a winning start to his new mission and the chance to hold on to top spot, especially as the team play two consecutive matches against Malawi during the current international break.

The two teams meet again next Tuesday in Malawi, in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

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The group's top two qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19 June to 17 July 2027.

Egypt are aiming to seal qualification early and keep competing to reclaim the continental title. They have been crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions 7 times, a record for the tournament.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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