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Four stars visited German player Jamal Musiala in hospital, a touching gesture that drew a huge reaction on social media. The Bayern Munich player is currently in a hospital in Germany, awaiting the results of medical tests to establish his exact state of health.

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The football world is watching Musiala's condition with concern. He announced a temporary break from playing after his neurological condition failed to improve. The German has suffered several episodes in recent months as a result of a neurological problem, losing consciousness and fainting during matches.

It happened twice. When diagnosis failed to improve his situation, he decided to put his career on hold temporarily, a difficult call that drew huge sympathy across the game, especially given his young age and his importance to club and country.

Now Musiala has reportedly suffered another setback. German newspaper Bild says a change in his medication triggered new episodes similar to those he had experienced before, directly affecting his performances. That drop in his level on the pitch has left the Bayern Munich hierarchy short on understanding.

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" quoted a source close to the German who said Musiala feels under huge pressure from the debate over his future and his contract, despite his difficult health circumstances. He's currently focusing on treatment and recovery, away from any discussion of his form or his salary.

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According to the same source, the visit from Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Hugo Ekitike and Michael Olise, four stars from Madrid, Manchester, Liverpool and Paris, gave the player a huge morale boost. They chose to spend their time with a fellow professional at a moment when he needs all the support he can get.

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Uli Hoeness has publicly questioned whether Musiala's current form justifies his current salary of €25 million, while Rummenigge hinted the German could leave. Their comments sparked widespread controversy in Germany.

Reports from England indicate Hoeness is fully aware of his medical condition, while the Süddeutsche Zeitung claims there is a "verbal agreement" to amend the contract in Bayern Munich's favour should his recovery not progress as expected. That makes the comments all the more surprising.

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FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, didn't take kindly to the Bayern Munich hierarchy's remarks and responded firmly to the debate over the Germany international's situation.

The union said in its statement: "Turning Musiala's health and future into a public debate only adds to the pressure on him. Any concerns about his contract should be addressed privately with him and his representatives. Contracts are there to be respected."

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It added that "injury or a dip in form does not give a club justification to revisit previously agreed terms, just as a run of outstanding performances does not automatically entitle a player to a pay rise."

Bayern Munich's lack of solidarity stands in stark contrast to the sympathy his fellow professionals have shown. The gesture from Bellingham, Haaland and Ekitike drew an outpouring of support and affection on social media, with users praising their kind words and their backing for a colleague during this ordeal.

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All eyes are now on the results of the medical tests, which will determine the next step in Musiala's treatment. The hope is that the young player returns to the pitch as soon as possible once he overcomes this difficult health crisis, backed by his fellow players and his supporters everywhere.