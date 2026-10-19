The seventh round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 gets under way with a fresh crop of young talents in the spotlight, each hoping to prove their worth and catch the eye of the first-team coaching staffs.

From a striker with a sharp instinct for goal to a midfielder with an eye for a chance, and others blessed with pace and trickery, five names stand out this round.

Louay Al-Obaidi: Al-Hilal's talent in the spotlight

Al-Hilal striker Louay Al-Obaidi leads the list. His eye-catching displays in the Joy Elite League owe much to his intelligent movement behind defenders and his knack for exploiting space to get in on goal.

Four goals against NEOM and Al-Jabalain put him firmly on the map. He then reinforced his standing with a call-up to the Saudi Arabia Under-20 national team, finding the net during the Uzbekistan camp against Russia and Uzbekistan.

European clubs are reportedly circling, Borussia Dortmund among them, and that only turns up the spotlight on his upcoming appearances.

Abdullah Al-Dossari: Al-Ahli's little jewel

Born in 2009, Al-Ahli's Abdullah Al-Dossari is another name worth watching after a dazzling showing against Al-Wehda. He used his pace to drift between the lines and cut through the defence, whether down the middle or out wide.

Al-Dossari had a hand in both of his side's goals that day. He teed up the move that led to the first and created the second, and he came within a whisker of scoring in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. That variety in his attacking play hands Al-Ahli a promising option to build on in the weeks ahead.

Suhaib Al-Hosawi: Al-Ittihad's multi-purpose weapon

Suhaib Al-Hosawi of Al-Ittihad brings a rare mix of qualities to the side's attacking setup. He can operate in midfield off the right, yet he is equally comfortable as a winger or a playmaker.

His technical class shone against Al-Kholood, where he threaded a perfectly weighted through ball for Ammar Al-Ghamdi to score. Add his vision to his ability to break through space, beat a man and shoot, and Al-Ittihad have a player who can keep them in the hunt this round.

Hassan Idris: Al-Hazm's hope to regain their shine

Al-Hazm are counting on Hassan Idris to keep the attacking spark alive after he returned to the scoresheet in the sixth round, even in defeat to Damac.

Idris knows what it takes at this level. He was one of Al-Hazm's standout figures in last season's final against Al-Fateh, a match his side won to be crowned champions.

Read also: Media and fans: Al-Dossari in Al-Buraikan's grip over the Asia award

His game thrives on one-on-one duels and quick decision-making inside the box, backed by a powerful shot and a nose for punishing defensive errors. With the holders desperate to pick up their results, the role expected of Idris only grows in importance.

Hamza Salem: Al-Wehda's striker searching for decisiveness

Over at Al-Wehda, striker Hamza Salem offered plenty of encouragement against Al-Ahli. He dragged his side back into the game with a goal, pouncing on the rebound off the post.

The goal wasn't the end of it. Deep into stoppage time he carved out another big chance, a fierce volley that cannoned off the crossbar after the Al-Ahli goalkeeper got a touch.

Sharp positioning in the box and a quick response to loose balls are Salem's trademarks. Give him the right space and the right chances this round, and he could be the difference.



