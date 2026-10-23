LeBron James didn't need a lengthy speech to hit back at Donald Trump. His reply dripped with sarcasm.

The Philadelphia 76ers star answered the US President's criticism after Trump accused him of disrespecting the national anthem, the latest chapter in a long-running public feud between the pair.

James delivered his response after his team's thrilling comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 76ers overturning a 29-point deficit to win 114-106.

As Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" noted, the American simply smiled and said: "It seems to be a slow news day at the office," before repeating the phrase once more in a sarcastic jab at Trump.

The row kicked off during Philadelphia's match against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. As the American national anthem played, James mimed a golf swing with his hands and imitated a basketball shot.

Trump posted a clip of the incident on Truth Social, accusing the basketball player of insulting the United States and branding his behaviour "a total disgrace". He demanded James apologise to the American soldiers and heroes who lost their lives defending the flag and what the country represents.

The President wasn't finished there. He returned to the subject at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, calling the incident controversial, while James chose to keep his response brief and refused to be drawn into a prolonged quarrel.

A history of exchanges

This is hardly the first clash between the two. Trump and James have traded barbs for years, particularly since the President's first term.

Back in 2017, James slammed Trump's decision to withdraw the Golden State Warriors' White House invitation after Stephen Curry said he didn't want to attend.

James fired off a famous comment at the time, saying a visit to the White House was a great honour "until you showed up," a direct dig at Trump.

Trump has publicly questioned James's intelligence too, and aimed plenty of other criticism his way. He has used various occasions to compare James unfavourably with basketball legend Michael Jordan, declaring Jordan the better of the two.