Leao: I hope this player wins the Ballon d'Or

Rafael Leao has hailed Lamine Yamal's talent, saying he hopes the Barcelona teenager lifts the Ballon d'Or and adds more silverware at the Catalan club after another run of eye-catching performances.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Leao said: "I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d'Or and wins major titles with Barcelona."

He added: "He is among the best in the world, and he is a player and a person I appreciate a great deal. He is also surrounded by good players at an exceptional club."

Yamal has grown into one of the game's brightest young talents by delivering when it matters most, and Leao's words underline the respect he commands across Europe.

That praise followed Yamal's display in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Spain winger set up two goals inside three minutes after the break, driving his side's dominance and walking off with the man of the match award.



