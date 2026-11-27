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The league called off four Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches, announcing the decision through its official channels on Friday morning.

"Four Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches scheduled for Friday 27 November 2026 have been called off because of the weather conditions. The professional football competition board made the decision after consulting the local parties involved," reads a statement on the Keuken Kampioen Divisie website.

The affected fixtures are Jong FC Utrecht v Almere City FC, FC Dordrecht v Vitesse, VVV-Venlo v RKC Waalwijk and Jong AZ v TOP Oss.

The competition board made the decision because the current weather forecast means it cannot guarantee the pitches will be playable.

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The Keuken Kampioen Divisie statement said the postponed matches will be rescheduled soon.

For now, Jong Ajax v Heracles Almelo, NAC Breda v FC Den Bosch and MVV Maastricht v Jong PSV remain set to go ahead as normal.

The Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Willem II also remains scheduled for Friday at 8pm.