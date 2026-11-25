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Inter took a while to get going in the Champions League, but the Italian giants eventually eased to a 2-0 home win over VfB Stuttgart.

Inter thought they had won a penalty when Carlos Augusto went down in the box after 20 minutes, but no spot-kick followed. Late in the first half, Marcus Thuram fired narrowly wide and Nicolò Barella struck the post.

Inter finally went ahead after the break. Josha Vagnoman handled the ball in the penalty area and referee Francois Lexetier pointed to the spot. Petar Susic converted the penalty.

With 15 minutes remaining, Inter doubled their lead. Federico Dimarco picked out Lautaro Martínez with a perfectly weighted cross, and the striker fired into the corner.

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The goal gave the fit-again Argentine forward a major boost. Martínez had been on the pitch for just five minutes when he scored Inter's second.

Cristian Chivu made several late substitutions for Inter, primarily with Saturday's Serie A home game against Genoa in mind.

Inter climb to 12th in the Champions League with nine points from five matches. Chivu's side face a busy few weeks, including an away game against Borussia Dortmund on 9 December.