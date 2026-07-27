Laporta leads a decisive meeting at Barcelona

Barcelona's board are ready to take decisive action on the completion of the new Spotify Camp Nou. An early meeting will set the date for the extraordinary general assembly, where members will be asked to approve an increase in the loan earmarked for finishing the construction work, along with other key economic matters.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Barcelona's delegation departed for England this morning to begin the second phase of their preparations for the 2026-2027 season. Hansi Flick's side hold their first training session this evening at the St George's Park facilities, according to the official programme.

No board members travelled with the delegation. Alejandro Echevarria, a member of the sporting committee, heads the institutional representation alongside Bojan Krkic, the close assistant to Deco.

President Joan Laporta and vice-president for sporting affairs Rafa Yuste will join the delegation later, held back by a crucial board meeting on Wednesday.

That meeting will settle the date of the extraordinary general assembly. Members will then be asked to approve an increase in the loan needed to complete the new Spotify Camp Nou and the rest of the "Espai Barca" project, including the new Palau Blaugrana arena.

Estimates put the increase in the cost of the works at between 300 and 400 million euros. The final value of the required loan has not yet been determined.

Late August or early September is the club's preferred window for the assembly, ideally on a match day at the stadium to draw the largest possible number of members.

Laporta will also use the meeting to explain the latest developments at the Spotify Camp Nou, which is expected to reach its maximum permitted capacity during the current season. That will happen gradually and in phases.

Beyond the request to approve the loan increase, the assembly's agenda includes votes on two other economic decisions tied to the club's future.

The first concerns an agreement to export the "Barca" commercial brand within a residential complex in the United Arab Emirates, a project that could bring the club around 10 million euros a year. The second relates to approving the renewal of the sponsorship contract with Spotify.