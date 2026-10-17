Laporta attacks Real Madrid: they want to destroy everything, and Tebas will thwart them

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has launched a fierce attack on Real Madrid, accusing them of trying to destroy everything, including La Liga and the referees' technical committee.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Laporta said he trusts in the ability of La Liga president Javier Tebas to stand up to Real Madrid's attacks.

The Barcelona president added: "I want to talk about what is on our minds, and our coach has already spoken about it, which is our current match against Real Betis. I can assure you they are a big side, one of the most well-drilled teams in La Liga, and they also play very good football, alongside Barcelona."

He continued: "As for the Clasico, there will be time to talk about it, but I want to stress that we are fortunate to have Javier Tebas as president of La Liga. He has the experience required to deal with such matters, and he has the good judgement needed to stand up to the attacks that Real Madrid are launching on La Liga. It seems they want to destroy everything, they want to destroy La Liga and the referees' technical committee. They are also unhappy with the Spanish Federation, and nothing pleases them."

Laporta went on: "Fortunately, the president of La Liga understands the reality of what is happening. He has also fought many battles and gained great experience, which makes him capable of standing up to these attacks, which are unworthy of a club that is a member of La Liga, as Real Madrid adopt a stance or an approach based on constantly attacking everything that is done."

Turning to the Real Betis game, Laporta talked up a squad he described as motivated and hugely talented. Team spirit, he said, is being put first. He backed his side to win and keep their perfect start to the season going.

He added: "Today we play against Real Betis, a big team that also plays football at a high level. After that, we face Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, a match the football world dreams of at this stage we are living through. Then we round off the week with a game against Real Madrid at our stadium."

The Barcelona chief concluded: "We hope we can win today and maintain the gap or extend it. I think we have a big week ahead, and for Barcelona's fans, it is a week worth living in all its detail and worth enjoying."



