Real Madrid swept aside Sevilla on Sunday evening, with stunning goals from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler helping José Mourinho's side to a 4-1 win.

Mbappé and Yan Diomande both had chances to put the better side ahead, but neither could find the finish early on. Güler had no such trouble.

On the edge of the box, the Turkey international met Diomande's lay-off first time and curled the ball towards the far corner. It flew over goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and into the net: 1-0.

Minutes later, Mbappé turned brilliantly between two players, accelerated and beat Vlachodimos with a dazzling move: 2-0. The Santiago Bernabéu had another goal to savour.

After the break, Mbappé won a penalty when he was brought down in the box. He took it himself, beating Vlachodimos with a beautiful Panenka: 3-0.

In the closing stages, Mbappé lost possession and Sevilla pulled one back. Manu Bueno took full advantage, beating Thibaut Courtois with a low shot to make it 3-1.

Real Madrid responded quickly. Diomande dribbled forward and fired into the top-left corner for 4-1. They head towards next week's El Clásico in good spirits, though RB Leipzig visit first in the Champions League.