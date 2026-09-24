Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announced himself among the elite last season. The Georgian winger joined Paris Saint-Germain in the winter window of the 2024-2025 campaign for 85 million euros, and though the early adaptation proved tricky, he dazzled in his second year in France. He saved his best for the closing stretch, driving his side to a second successive Champions League crown.

Much of that credit belongs to Luis Enrique, a coach the player nicknamed "Kvaradona" holds in the highest regard.

"I think I have learned a lot from him," the Georgian says. "I have improved noticeably, both mentally and physically, and my understanding of the game has deepened greatly under his supervision and guidance."

Kvara went further, joking to the newspaper "Sport": "Thanks to everything I have learned from him, I can say that I have become qualified to be a coach myself today." The remark underlined just how deeply the Spaniard has shaped him.

"Being with him means learning something new every day," he continued. "He changes you and develops you mentally, physically and psychologically. He constantly teaches you lessons so that you are always ready. If you are given just one minute to play, you have to be ready."

He added: "With Luis Enrique, all you have to do is listen to what he says, follow his instructions, and give 100% of your effort on the pitch."

Kvaratskhelia sits among the 30 candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or, though his chances of lifting it look slim. Names like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane stand in his way for the prestigious prize.

Look at the numbers, though, and he can match anyone. He has 10 goals and 6 assists in the Champions League, the tournament he conquered after a pivotal role across the two semi-final legs against Bayern Munich and the final against Arsenal.

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