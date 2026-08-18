Konyaspor remain determined to sign Al Ahly midfielder Imam Ashour, with the Turkish club keen to use their final foreign-player slot during the current transfer window.

Turkish network "Yeni Haber" report that negotiations over the move have yet to produce a final agreement. Konyaspor have not walked away, though, and remain set on landing the 28-year-old Egyptian.

Al Ahly initially held out for 8 million dollars plus bonuses, according to the network, before softening their stance. The deal is now expected to be settled at 7.5 million dollars.

No agreement has yet been struck on the final details. Even so, Konyaspor still hope to reach terms with Al Ahly and complete the signing of Ashour, now their top target this summer.

Ashour joined Al Ahly from Denmark's Midtjylland and has since cemented his place as one of the club's standout midfielders. He also shone for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup.

Egyptian football legend Mohamed Salah has already moved to Trabzonspor in the current window. Should Ashour join Konyaspor, Turkish football could serve up a direct clash between the two Egyptian stars.

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