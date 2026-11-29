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Kolo Muani's sending-off shaped the match, but it did not invalidate the result: Como's impressive showing was plain to see, as was Juventus' poor one.

The final score was 3-0 and, all things considered, reflected the gulf in quality on the pitch. Yes, Como had an extra man, but Nico Paz's opening goal came from a set piece. An extra player makes no difference there.

In the second half, Juventus collapsed on every front. They were a man down, of course. Tactically, they couldn't keep the ball, while the technical side is open to interpretation. Juventus should still have put up more of a fight.

Yes, but with which players? Spalletti sat frozen on the bench, waiting for something to happen that never did. Only once it was 2-0 did he bring on Conceicao, Alajbegovic and Ekhator to salvage a situation beyond saving.

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Como then ran away with it, before two telling substitutions. One showed Fabregas' clear superiority: he brought on Papaccioli, a youngster born in 2008, for his league debut. The other seemed a show of defiance, though it's hard to say what to call it: Spalletti brought on Gatti with two minutes left. What for?

Are we sure Juventus are assessing the match and their wider situation clearly? I'll leave that to you in the comments.