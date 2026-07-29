After UEFA launched a fierce attack on FIFA on Tuesday, the KNVB and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham have also spoken out clearly about Gianni Infantino's plans. The football authorities are responding to reports by The Times and the Financial Times, which say FIFA president Gianni Infantino is working on a plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to investors.

Both newspapers report that FIFA want to set up a new company to hold the commercial rights to, among other things, the World Cup and the Club World Cup. FIFA would keep a majority stake, while the remaining shares would be split partly between the 211 national football associations and partly between private investors.

The plan could raise billions and secure Infantino a lucrative role as World Cup commissioner after his presidency ends in 2031, the British media wrote.

UEFA reacted furiously to the reports on Tuesday. "A line is being crossed here that football's governing bodies should never cross," the association writes in an official statement. The KNVB and Burnham have now joined the condemnation.

Calling it a "very worrying development", the KNVB stopped short of taking a final position. "We have not yet received the official details of the proposal and there are still many questions," the KNVB said.

“We expect to hold talks on this with UEFA and the other European associations in the near future as well. As soon as the official details are available, we will carefully study and discuss the proposal together. For the KNVB, the key point is that the interests of football, good governance and transparency must always be paramount.”

Burnham has also come out against FIFA's plan. On social media, he said the World Cup must not be reduced to a commercial product. "Let me put it very directly. Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and stand on the touchline week in, week out, come rain or shine," Burnham said.

"The World Cup is not a product. It is the biggest sporting tournament in the world and is not meant to be sold. You can present the deal as attractively as possible. The moment you have sold part of it, you have sold it. Football belongs to the fans. That has always been the case and it always will be."

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has also criticised the plans of his successor. The Swiss, who led world football's governing body until 2015 before Infantino took over the presidency, sees a dangerous development. "The close relationship between the FIFA president and the American president has reached a financial dimension that is seriously damaging football. No one has the right to sell our sport," Blatter writes on X.