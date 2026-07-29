Marianne van Leeuwen has been forced into a humble climbdown after liking a message from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The KNVB's director of professional football has explained herself to NOS.

On Monday, the FIFA president used his personal Instagram account and the organisation's official channels to issue a sharp rebuke to the journalists and critics who raised questions about the logistics and integrity of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Infantino cast the event as a 'triumph of unity' and suggested his critics had overlooked the sport's broader joy because of their own personal prejudices and agendas.

"To all of you who missed seeing children, babies, grandparents and parents coming together for the beautiful game: I am sorry that the matches are now over and I am sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness," Infantino wrote in his devastating statement. "I am sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all."

"To those who sit behind their pen and paper, behind their screens, and spread hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are left behind, we at FIFA are on the front line organising, working hard and putting on the best show in the world."

He then went further, boasting that the event attracted 7 million fans from more than 200 countries and claiming a record of '100 per cent safety and security', while thanking the host countries for their commitment to a 'violence-free environment'.

That post drew a like from the Swiss FIFA chief, but Van Leeuwen was quickly hit by a wave of criticism. Speaking to NOS, she and the KNVB explained the decision.

"For me, two things can very well exist side by side. On the one hand, FIFA put on a strong tournament organisationally, with many things going well. On the other hand, there are also subjects on which critical questions must be asked. We at the KNVB do that too," she began.

Van Leeuwen then told NOS: "I liked the post because I found it an interesting post. The United States, Canada and Mexico welcomed fans from all over the world. The tournament once again showed the unifying power football can have. That made it a fine final tournament, with many enthusiastic supporters and a great atmosphere,”