Klopp serves Barcelona's interests

Barcelona have begun to feel satisfied with the deal involving goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The move initially raised doubts, given the modest wage saving from his loan to Ajax, but it has proved a sporting success. That success could prove decisive in the German goalkeeper's definitive departure during the coming summer transfer window.

Every party wanted the same thing: a project that would let the goalkeeper rebuild his confidence at the highest level and raise his market value after a career marred by injuries. Ter Stegen has proved his worth as a first-choice goalkeeper, but the most striking development right now is his return to the German national team. That comeback could play a fundamental role in securing a profitable transfer down the line, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Tied to a contract running until 2028, ter Stegen agreed to leave Barcelona anyway, aware that he would not get opportunities to play under coach Hansi Flick.

The German goalkeeper still wanted to choose his own destination, and he preferred the offer from Ajax. The club completed the loan on favourable terms, allowing Barcelona to save a small part of his wages. The aim was to make the most of the situation, hand him a central role and get him back to his best.

Barcelona's management believe ter Stegen, if he keeps his physical fitness, is a world-class goalkeeper. It is almost certain he will attract huge offers from next summer.

According to the newspaper, several Premier League clubs are tracking his development, so the club expect little difficulty in selling him after 30 June. Such a move would slash the wage bill. Barcelona also believe they can land a rewarding fee for his transfer.

Two coaches who showed great faith in him have shaped this path. "Michel" sought to sign him first for Girona and then for Ajax, backing him despite the run of difficult injuries he suffered.

Jurgen Klopp, coach of the German national team, is now placing his full confidence in him for the current international break. His future prospects, and the likelihood of him becoming a special and profitable deal next summer, will therefore hinge chiefly on his performance on the pitch.

Inside the corridors of Barcelona, it is now entirely clear that ter Stegen's career as a Blaugrana goalkeeper has reached its end. The club moved to sign Livakovic as the alternative in future plans, providing cover alongside Joan Garcia.

Next season the plan is to rely on those two goalkeepers once Szczesny's contract ends and he leaves the club. Ter Stegen will only return to complete the paperwork of his definitive departure.

His performances with Ajax look convincing enough, and it remains to be seen how he fares with the German national team. For now, Klopp is fully committed to backing him, viewing him as the best goalkeeper available. That stance will put him in the spotlight during a pivotal year in his career. Barcelona are watching this call-up closely, and it could shape everything that follows.

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