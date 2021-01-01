Kizza reacts after Wanyama assist in Montreal Impact win over Toronto

The Ugandan delivered a cross that the Kenya captain headed home in the second half for the club's third goal

Uganda international Martin Kizza has stated Montreal Impact still have a long way to go despite opening their Major League Soccer campaign with a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Kizza provided an assist for Victor Wanyama, who scored the third goal for Montreal Impact in the second half, on their way to the convincing victory.

Despite the win, the defender believes there is a lot still to fight for as the MLS new season began.

“Great win, still a long way to go! Let’s keep it up, boys,” the former Kampala Capital City Authority FC fullback said in a tweet.

Great win,Still a long way to go! Let’s keep it up boys!! @clubdefootmtl pic.twitter.com/5VrLRrfLso — Kizza Mustafa (@kizza_mustafa) April 18, 2021

Mason Toye scored for Montreal Impact in the third minute before the lead was doubled in the 24th minute by Romell Quito. Mark Delgado scored Toronto's first in the 45th minute before Wanyama, with an assist from Kizza, found the back of the net in the 54th minute for the hosts.

Djordje Mihailovic scored the final goal for Wanyama's side in the 71st minute before Toronto pulled one back from Richie Laryea effort in the 88th minute.

New Impact manager Wilfried Nancy, in his post-match presser, said criticism they have received before can be good for his team.

“Everyone can talk about the team, about what they see,” Nancy told MLS Soccer. “For me, I stay focused on what we want to do on the pitch. We work every day on concepts of play and that's the objective.”

“We know how good we can be and it’s the confidence within the group that’s going to bring us success or failure.

“As of right now, the confidence is really through the roof. We can’t let it get too high because we know it’s just one game out of 34 and all our focus should be on the next game against a really strong team.”

Article continues below

Toye was voted the man of the match as he starts his season with Montreal Impact on good ground.

He had a relatively hard season when he moved from Minnesota last year but his performance against Toronto was good enough to silence some doubters.

Kizza, Wanyama and their teammates will be up against Nashville SC on April 24.