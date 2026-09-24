Kimmich surpasses Kroos in Germany's history

Joshua Kimmich plays his 115th international this evening, Thursday, as Germany face the Netherlands in the opening chapter of the giants' UEFA Nations League campaign. The Bayern Munich star reaches a new historic milestone in the process.

The appearance takes him past compatriot Toni Kroos, who sits on 114, and hands Kimmich sole possession of seventh place on Germany's all-time list.

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At 31, Kimmich keeps climbing the ranks of Germany's most-capped players, having made his debut in May 2016.

He has grown into one of the team's key figures since then, and has worn the captain's armband since September 2024.

Cap number 115 arrives at the dawn of Jürgen Klopp's era in charge, with the new coach handing him a midfield role against the Netherlands as part of a rebuild after the 2026 World Cup.

Reaching 115 matches, Kimmich now trails only Lothar Matthäus, Miroslav Klose, Thomas Müller, Lukas Podolski, Manuel Neuer and Bastian Schweinsteiger on Germany's appearance charts.











