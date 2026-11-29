Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

It's been a difficult week for Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich captain. After describing his club's treatment of Musiala as "unacceptable" and sparking controversy, the German defender ran into more trouble in Vincent Kompany's side's 0-0 Bundesliga draw away to Hamburg. The 31-year-old was sent off in the 44th minute for pulling an opposing player's hair.

"I made a big mistake. I have no excuses. I still don't understand what I did. It was a stupid thing to do, and I have to apologise to the team", Kimmich said after the match. Kimmich left the pitch almost in tears.

Joshua Kimmich, the club captain, had said this about Bayern's treatment of Musiala: "What I don't understand is the way all this is communicated publicly. This must never happen at a player's expense. Of course, the club is bigger than us as players, but it is not bigger than the human being. It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of Bayern Munich. When it comes to players' performances, criticism is legitimate and we have to accept it. It's part of the job. But this was a different issue, one that should have been resolved internally rather than publicly."