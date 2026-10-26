Kieft: ‘That guy definitely won’t be playing in the Netherlands after the winter break’

Wim Kieft can't see Anis Hadj Moussa staying at Feyenoord beyond the winter break. The former Netherlands international praised the forward on the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast after his stunning goal earned Feyenoord a 1-1 draw against PSV on Sunday afternoon.

For Kieft, Hadj Moussa's ability raises a question: how much longer can Feyenoord keep him? "Surely Hadj Moussa can't still be playing in the Netherlands after the winter? Surely not? That guy does truly extraordinary things," the former striker says.

Comparing the Feyenoord player to Arjen Robben, Kieft immediately adds a caveat. "Maybe he's not as good as Arjen Robben, because Robben was in a class of his own," says Kieft. "But the way he scores that goal is extraordinary, isn't it? A fantastic player!"

Rob Jansen, however, wants Hadj Moussa to stay until the end of the season. "He shouldn't leave in the winter. Finish the season and establish yourself," says the football agent.

Turning to Feyenoord director Robert Eenhoorn's interview in De Telegraaf about Hadj Moussa's move to Al Ittihad that fell through last summer, Kieft recalls his explanation. "They didn't want to pay everything in one go," Kieft quotes him as saying. Jansen responds: "I read Robert's account, and it was clear from that that it was a questionable transfer. Something wasn't right, and he was right to do what he did."

If another interested club comes calling during the winter break, Kieft sees a difficult dilemma. "You start thinking: this guy is good, good, good. And then someone comes along during the winter break who does want to pay it all in one go," says Kieft, who wonders whether Feyenoord can still become champions or finish second without Hadj Moussa.

Jansen sticks to his view: "I'd talk to him as well, because if that interest is there during the winter break, it'll still be there at the end of the season."