Kieft tears into big name at Ajax: ‘A sack of potatoes’

At half-time in Thursday evening's Conference League match between Ajax and Atalanta, Wim Kieft tore into Marcos Leonardo. The Brazilian striker, signed from Al-Hilal last summer for just under €20 million, has made very little impression on the former international. "It looks as if he has a sack of potatoes on his back," Kieft said on Ziggo Sport.

Ajax went into the break at the Johan Cruyff Arena at 0-0 despite enjoying a considerable advantage over the Italians. The Amsterdam side created several openings but could not beat goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi. Frustrated by the lack of runs in behind, Kieft singled out Marcos Leonardo.

"I watched Leonardo very closely, but it looks as if he has a sack of potatoes on his back," Kieft said. "I mean, he moves with such difficulty and poses so little threat."

Just over half an hour into the match, Marcos Leonardo had an excellent chance to put Ajax ahead. Lucas Rosa set up his compatriot, but the forward sent an unconvincing shot about a metre wide. "He doesn't strike this one properly either, in my view," Kieft said as footage of the missed chance was shown.

Kieft found more to like in Ajax's overall performance. "They often had a lot of the ball. It only became surprising when Atalanta couldn't transition well. Then they could play through the lines a little," he said. He also saw Julian Brandt and Jorthy Mokio threaten at times. "They have the upper hand and are the better side, but that isn't producing many clear-cut chances."

Although Ronald de Boer largely agreed with Kieft's criticism, he was more positive about Ajax's play. The former international noted how Davy Klaassen made clever use of the space created by the attention Lucas Rosa attracted. "The play looks quite good in itself. I think they've had three good chances. One of those has to go in, and I think that's where they're falling short," De Boer said.

De Boer also questioned the lack of pace up front. "As Wim says, you really need to be able to play someone like Leonardo through. He isn't the quickest either," he observed. He felt Ajax were otherwise playing a decent match, though he warned about Atalanta's pace on the transition.