Kgatlana and Motlhalo return as Jane leads Banyana's 22-woman squad for Japan friendly

Desiree Ellis will be counting on the AC Milan star to lead the country for the friendly match against the Japanese next month

's women's team coach Desiree Ellis has selected midfielder Refiloe Jane, Beijing Phoenix duo Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Molthalo for their international friendly against .

Banyana Banyana will confront the 2020 Women's Olympic Games hosts in a friendly to start their 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations preparations after an early Olympic Qualifying exit in September.

And the trio made Ellis' roaster for the high-profile warm-up game scheduled for November 10 in Fukuoka, comprising three goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and four strikers.

Kgatlana and Motlhalo are back to Banyana's fold for the first time since starring in the country's maiden Women's World Cup outing in June, missing the Cosafa Women's Cup and Olympic Qualifiers.

Ellis also offered a maiden call-up to striker Lelona Daweti, while recalling Nomvula Kgoale, goalkeeper Jessica Williams and Ongeziwe Ndlangisa to the squad.

A notable omission was Fortuna Hjorring defender Janine Van Wyk, who has not fully recovered from an injury picked up during this year's regional championship in Port Elizabeth in August.

In Van Wyk's absence, assistant captain Jane will lead the team which is scheduled to resume camp on October 1 in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Banyana will don a new national team logo against Asako Takakura's side following its unveiling by the South African Football Association at its headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday. ​

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart, Jessica Williams (Spurs FC)

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe [Ma-Indies FC], Noko Matlou [Ma-Indies], Bambanani Mbane [Bloemfontein ], Nothando Vilakazi [Gintra Universitetas], Tiisetso Makhubela [Mamelodi Sundowns], Ongeziwe Ndlangisa [Sunflower FC]

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane [JVW FC], Busisiwe Ndimeni [Tshwane University of Technology-PTA], Refiloe Jane [AC Milan], Kholosa Biyana [University of KwaZulu Natal], Noxolo Cesane [University of Western Cape], Robyn Moodaly [Johannesburg], Leandra SMEDA [Vittsjo], Linda Motlhalo [Beijing Phoenix], Nomvula Kgoale [Tshwane University of Technology-PTA]

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe [Gintra Universitetas], Thembi Kgatlana [Beijing Phoenix], Rhoda Mulaudzi [Apollon Ladies FC], Lelona Daweti [Mamelodi Sundowns FC]