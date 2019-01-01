Kevin-Prince Boateng wins maiden LaLiga title with Barcelona

The Ghana international lifted the Spanish top-flight trophy for the first time on Saturday

Kevin-Prince Boateng has won his first LaLiga title with after their 1-0 win over .

Lionel Messi's effort in the 62nd minute was enough for the Catalan outfit to seal their 26th top-flight title at Camp Nou.

Boateng is currently on a short-term loan from and was not selected for the tie but he watched from the stands.

The international has found playing time limited in Ernesto Valverde's squad, making just four appearances including two league games since his January arrival.

With the league glory secured, Boateng will be looking to help Barcelona complete a treble with the title and Uefa trophy.

On the international scene, Boateng has not featured for Ghana since he called time on his career in November 2011.

However, he will be rooting for the Black Stars in when they take on , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.