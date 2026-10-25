Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Kenneth PerezESPN
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Kenneth Perez scathing after PSV v Feyenoord: ‘He didn’t make good contact with a single ball’

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord
Eredivisie
N. Ferri

Despite Feyenoord's strong second-half fightback against PSV, Kenneth Perez felt the quality of their play was poor. He said so afterwards on ESPN

"It was constantly back and forth, a sort of run-yourself-ragged football," Perez begins. "Fun to watch, but the quality wasn't great. Ferri, for instance… I really don't think he controlled a single ball well today." 

Perez understands that it was an extremely difficult match for the Feyenoord striker to excel in, but he nevertheless expected more. "Of course, he had difficult conditions to work in. He was often on his own and was put through the wringer." 

"But that is how the play gets the best out of Zechiël. If Ferri lays it off to him, Zechiël can get away from his opponent. And that hardly happened," Perez concludes. 

"Of course, from an attacking point of view, you'd be pleased if someone did have that in their game. You might be annoyed with him for 89 minutes, thinking: 'Come on, get involved.' But now…" 

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Eredivisie

31 Oct 2026

SIT

SIT

PSV

PSV

Eredivisie

31 Oct 2026

WII

WII

Feyenoord relied mainly on Anis Hadj Moussa for quality on Sunday, and he scored the equaliser to make it 1-1. The Algerian threatened several times in the penalty area late on, but Feyenoord could not find a winner in Eindhoven. 

That leaves Feyenoord top of the Eredivisie, four points clear of AZ and PSV. The Alkmaar side are still to play FC Twente later on Sunday.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google