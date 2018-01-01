Kennedy Mweene: How Bafana Bafana will benefit from Mamelodi Sundowns' recent trip to Egypt

Bafana, who are under the guidance of British tactician Stuart Baxter, need one point from their clash with Libya to qualify for Afcon finals

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene says South Africa internationals in the team will benefit from the Brazilians' recent trip to Egypt.

Several Bafana Bafana players travelled to the North African country for Sundowns' Caf Champions League clash with Libyan giants Al Ahli Benghazi.



Mweene believes that exposing Bafana players to the conditions in Egypt will help the national team next year when they face Libya in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

"Yes, Bafana Bafana will travel to Egypt where they will face Libya next year March," Mweene said to SABC Sport.

Current Bafana players Motjeka Madisha, Tiyani Mabunda, Hlompho Kekana and Lebohang Maboe were part of the Sundowns team which drew 0-0 with Ahli Benghazi in the first round first-leg match.



"It is good for them because they will be familiar with the environment and hostility when they face Libya in Egypt," the 34-year-old player continued.



The encounter was played at the Petro Sport Stadium in Egypt's capital city, Cairo as Libyan clubs are not allowed to play their Caf games at home.



The Libya national team also plays in Egypt due to the political instability in their country.

"They call Egypt home because they cannot play their home matches in their own country," the 2012 Afcon winner with Zambia said.



Libya's Mediterranean Knights held Bafana to a goalless stalemate in a qualification Group E match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last September.



"The way they behaved in Durban will be totally different to how they will behave in Egypt. So, yeah, it was good for Bafana players, who travelled to Egypt with Sundowns," he added.



Libya are scheduled to host South Africa in Egypt on the 22nd of March 2019.









