Kees van Wonderen on Feyenoord player: ‘I feel he has returned tired from the international break’

Feyenoord beat Como 1907 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with Anis Hadj Moussa and Gjivai Zechiël standing out. Ziggo Sport analyst Kees van Wonderen believes Zechiël has even more to offer.

At De Kuip, Feyenoord fell 1-0 behind before turning the match around. Goals from Zechiël and Hadj Moussa, followed by a Robert Sánchez own goal, put them 3-1 up shortly before full-time. Anastasios Douvikas then made the final score 3-2.

Van Wonderen picked out several Feyenoord players. "We've talked about Zechiël. But Hadj Moussa and Read showed what they can do as well," the analyst began.

"And there are others who have shown at the very highest level that they can compete and make the difference in a close match."

Turning to Zechiël, he added: "My feeling is that Zechiël came back from the international break really tired, which is hardly surprising." The 22-year-old midfielder made his debut for the Netherlands senior team during the recent international break, but also played for the Netherlands Under-21s.

"So imagine what else he has in his locker," Van Wonderen continued. "But it's a pleasure for everyone at Feyenoord to watch him play and see him develop. And when he's fresh as well, it'll be even more enjoyable."

Zechiël put his good form down to the support around him. "I can be myself, thanks to the coaches and the staff. But also thanks to the players, who give me freedom and confidence. They look to find me on the ball a lot. And I think there's just a really good atmosphere in the team. Everyone works incredibly hard for each other. That gives you freedom," said the Feyenoord player.