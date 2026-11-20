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AZ coach Leeroy Echteld will be without Kees Smit for the time being. The 20-year-old midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery and is 'highly unlikely' to play again this calendar year.

Smit missed a month with a groin injury before returning as a substitute against Juventus in the Europa League on 5 November. Three days later, he played around half an hour at home against FC Groningen.

That appearance against Groningen looks set to be his last of the calendar year, unless something remarkable happens. "The way Kees came on in the last two matches, that's the Kees you want on the pitch," Echteld told AZ's club channels.

"We did everything we could to keep him fit, but it turns out he wasn't as far along as we thought." Lewis Schouten will also be unavailable for the rest of 2026 after suffering an injury against Juventus.

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"Lewis was also doing very well this season, so it's a real shame for him too," Echteld continued. "Any part they can play before the winter break would be a bonus, but we're really disappointed about this."

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Next matches SPA Eredivisie 08:30 AZ

Echteld is also without Weslley Patati and Jizz Hornkamp. Wouter Goes and Valdemar Byskov will be available again on Sunday when AZ visit Sparta Rotterdam.

"Goes stayed in Alkmaar with minor symptoms, has trained his way back and will be available again on Sunday," AZ wrote. "Byskov returned early from his time with the Danish national team and also looked good on the pitch today."

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AZ sit fifth in the Eredivisie, three points behind leaders PSV. Echteld's side went into the international break buoyed by an incredible 4-3 win over FC Groningen .

"Although we've played a number of good matches recently, the results haven't gone our way," said Echteld, whose side had lost to FC Twente and Ajax in their previous matches.

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"When you're 3-1 down at home and still manage to turn it around to win 4-3, that's very impressive. We showed a lot of resilience and character in that match," Echteld said. Sparta sit 12th.