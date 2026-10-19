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Karim El AhmadiESPN
Sam Vreeswijk
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Karim El Ahmadi is scathing about Ajax player: ‘His basic technique is really dreadful’

Ajax
FC Groningen vs Ajax
FC Groningen
Eredivisie
D. Janse
M. Leonardo
A. Bouwman

Karim El Ahmadi was impressed by Dies Janse and Aaron Bouwman. The two young central defenders started Ajax's 2-5 win over FC Groningen on Sunday and, in the pundit's view, played well.

In central defence, coach Míchel Sánchez started Janse (20) and Bouwman (19). El Ahmadi felt the decision paid off as Ajax recorded a convincing win over Groningen.

"I thought they both played very well," the pundit said on Dit Was Het Weekend on ESPN. "That also has to do with how you play as a team, but I thought Dies Janse played as though he had been starting for Ajax for years. I thought he was really good."

He added: "And I think it also helps when you play closer together. Defenders look better then, too. Bouwman struck me as very composed. So they both played really well. And perhaps it helps that they can both speak Dutch. That helps with the coaching, too."

El Ahmadi was far less impressed by Marcos Leonardo, who started up front. "The only thing you can say is that he worked incredibly hard. But that's not a good sign for a striker either, especially when you win 5-2. His basic technique, particularly his first touches, is really dreadful."

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Agreeing with him, Kenneth Perez said: "He lost possession just before Groningen's goal. And early in the match, he needed to control the ball. He should have finished more quickly, because this was too slow as well."

"No, he hasn't convinced me at all. You certainly wouldn't know he cost twenty million euros. Normally, you'd expect to see something he's good at," Perez concluded critically.

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