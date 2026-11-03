The Barcelona star has revealed his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or in Blaugrana colours, insisting that a move to one of Europe's giants hands a player a far better chance of chasing individual honours. His proof? England team-mate Harry Kane.

England winger Anthony Gordon told the Tribuna website that Kane enjoyed an exceptional career at Tottenham in the Premier League, yet never reached the global standing he holds today. The reason was simple: no silverware in the London club's cabinet.

He added: "I think it's similar to what happened with Harry Kane. He spent a long time at Tottenham and had an amazing career in the Premier League, but because Tottenham didn't win any titles, perhaps that didn't help him reach that elevated standing he now holds."

He continued: "I think his move to Bayern Munich put him on another level, because he became able to add titles to his career."

Kane: from Tottenham to the summit of individual glory

Everything changed for Kane at Bayern Munich. The move gave him regular shots at major titles, deep Champions League runs, and finally the crowning glory: the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

That triumph ended a long wait. Kane became the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001, turning his outstanding goalscoring numbers into collective and individual success at the highest level.

Barcelona, Gordon's route to the Ballon d'Or

For Gordon, Barcelona offers the same path. Compete for the biggest titles, deliver in the decisive matches, and the Ballon d'Or conversation follows. Those, he believes, are the factors that separate the contenders.

The England winger said: "That's why I always dreamed of playing for this club, because everyone watches Barcelona, and we can compete on all fronts for the biggest titles, and when you deliver your performances in the big matches, that's when the awards and all the things you aspire to come."

Shining on the biggest nights and chasing silverware, he concluded, is the only route to his ambitions. The message was clear: the Ballon d'Or dream rests not on individual brilliance alone, but on what a player wins with his team.