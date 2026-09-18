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Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Kane opens the door: could he play in La Liga in the future?

H. Kane
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
England
Spain
Germany

A crazy scenario on the horizon

Harry Kane won't close the door on a move to La Liga. The Bayern Munich striker has confirmed there were talks in the past about a switch to a Spanish club.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Kane discussed the prospect of playing in La Liga and also looked ahead to England's clash with Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

On the chance of a Spanish move during his career, Kane said: "There were moments when that actually happened. I can't say they were clear opportunities, but there were some conversations in the past."

"I have great respect for La Liga," he added. "Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among the biggest clubs in the world. I grew up watching Ronaldo and Messi, and I have enormous respect for these clubs."

"We all know that anything can happen in football," he continued. "I don't rule anything out at all, but at the moment, and as I've said before, I'm very happy in Germany."

England meet Spain at Wembley in the Nations League, and Kane knows what's coming. "It will be a tough match. Spain are the current European champions and world champions," he said.

"We've come very close in recent years, but Spain were the team that managed to go all the way, while we couldn't. We respect them a great deal," he went on.

He continued: "But it's also an opportunity for us to make a good start in the UEFA Nations League. Spain won the tournament two years ago, and that later helped them reach the level they are at now."

"As for England, it holds up a mirror to us," he added. "We haven't won any title for a very long time, and perhaps we can do it this year through the UEFA Nations League."

He concluded: "It could help us before Euro 2028, which will be held on our soil. But yes, the match against Spain will be tough because of the way they keep the ball, and the players they have. I'm very excited to play in this clash."

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