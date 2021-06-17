Kambole: Yanga SC cannot afford Kaizer Chiefs star's wages

The striker made huge salary demands which the East African side was not ready to match and they have now decided to look for an alternative

Yanga SC have ended their interest in Kaizer Chiefs player Lazarous Kambole due to the high salary demands made by the Zambian striker, Goal can reveal.

Yanga and Kambole have been in talks for a number of days and, even though the larger part of the deal was agreed on by both parties, Kambole's demand of a $10,000 salary is what put off the Tanzanian giants.

Timu ya Wananchi's talks were led by Hersi Said, who heads the competition's committee and with the demands, the record Tanzanian champions are now set to look elsewhere for a striker.

"We had the interest but it seems we would not get him because he has tabled demands we do not think we can offer," a source within Yanga intimated to Goal on Thursday. "A salary of $10,000 can pay around two or three players and putting it into an account of one player is not sustainable for sure.

"I do not think not a single club in Tanzania has such a high value player in their books of accounts and so after a simple feasibility study, we have decided to look elsewhere for a striker. We had good times negotiating every other aspect of the contract until when the subject of remuneration came up.

"We are still hopeful of getting a better striker whose salary will not go beyond $3,500 because that is what we can offer at the maximum."

Yanga and Kaizer Chiefs had agreed on a one-year loan deal for Kambole, who has struggled in the Premier Soccer League, especially under Gavin Hunt. The Jangwani giants hoped to bring in the former Zesco United star in order to strengthen the forward line that has not been impressive in the ongoing season.

Apart from Yacouba Sogne, Michael Sarpong, Fiston Abdulrazak and Saidi Ntibazonkiza have struggled to help Yanga get as many goals as possible in a season where they stood a realistic chance of winning the league before ceding ground to Simba SC.

In approaching Kambole, Yanga hoped he would come and fill the void left by DR Congo's Heritier Makambo who joined Horoya AC of Guinea three seasons ago after making his name with the Mainland Premier League club. Yanga have attempted to sign a prolific striker like Makambo, but previous attempts with Gnamien Yikpe of the Ivory Coast, David Molinga of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the club's current strikers have yielded no meaningful results.

Since Tanzania are guaranteed four Caf slots, Yanga are expected to strengthen the squad in order to have a team that will create an impact at the continental stage, unlike when they were eliminated in the preliminary stages in the 2019/20 season. They have already reached an agreement in principle with AS Vita's Djuma Shaban on a two-year contract.