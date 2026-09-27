Kaizer Chiefs youngster fires Amajita to COSAFA Cup glory against Mozambique

The South African national Under-20 team asserted their dominance in regional football once again by overcoming a resilient Mozambique side in Sunday's showpiece final.

After a gruelling path to the final, which included a vital victory over rivals Zambia in the semi-finals, Raymond Mdaka’s side entered the stadium with high expectations.

The technical team opted for tactical continuity, making only two changes to the starting eleven that had secured qualification for the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the week. Zazi Qotoyi and Cape Town City sensation Emile Witbooi were drafted into the lineup, replacing Matthew Palmer and Sanele Simelane respectively.

The breakthrough for Amajita arrived in spectacular fashion in the 27th minute when Oarabile Booysen demonstrated his quality. The midfielder unleashed a powerful long-range effort that left the Mozambican goalkeeper completely stranded.

It was a goal worthy of any final, but the celebrations were momentarily dampened when Mozambique responded almost immediately thanks to a strike from Martinho Comecar.

However, the decisive moment of the match occurred early in the second half when the pressure from South Africa’s attacking line forced a defensive error.

Rising star and Man of the Match Emile Witbooi was tripped inside the penalty area, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and the tournament's Golden Boot winner Steven Mendes took on the responsibility, and calmly slotted the ball home and restore the lead for Amajita.

Mozambique did not surrender without a fight and threw everything forward in search of an equalizer during the final quarter of the match.

Their best opportunity arrived with 20 minutes remaining on the clock, forcing South African goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba into a heroic double save to deny the opposition, preserving the one-goal advantage at a critical juncture.

Following a consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the match official issued a straight red card to Mozambican defender Militao.

The replay clearly showed the player stepping on the arm of Steven Mendes, leaving the referee with no alternative but to reduce the chasing side to ten men. With a numerical advantage and the scoreboard in their favor, Raymond Mdaka’s charges managed the final stages of the encounter with professional composure.

This victory serves as a perfect preparation for the upcoming CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where Amajita will enter as defending champions.

As the team celebrates their latest piece of silverware, the focus will soon shift to the continental stage where they will aim to repeat their historic success from last year.







