Kaizer Chiefs warned 'no individual will solve the team's problems' after Elias Mokwana signing

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Amakhosi fans have been told to temper their expectations for Mokwana as the Bafana Bafana international begins his journey at Naturena. Despite the excitement surrounding the former Sekhukhune United star, former teammate Linda Mntambo has warned that one player cannot be expected to carry the burden of the club's rebuilding phase.

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Managing expectations at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs have finally secured a long-term transfer priority by landing Elias Mokwana, but the Amakhosi faithful are being urged to remain patient. The winger, who previously featured for Sekhukhune United and Esperance, arrives at a club under intense scrutiny. Former Babina Noko captain Linda Mntambo believes that while Mokwana is an exceptional talent, he should not be viewed as a silver bullet for the team's ongoing struggles.

"No individual will solve the team's problems. Let's not put Elias Mokwana under immense pressure. Yes, football in itself is a pressure game. And pressure is a privilege. It means something is expected of you," Mntambo explained, as per Soccer Laduma.

The development of a rough diamond

Reflecting on their time together at Sekhukhune, Mntambo provided a detailed assessment of Mokwana's progression from an unrefined prospect into a top-tier professional. He described the player as a "rough diamond" who possessed raw speed and dribbling ability but initially struggled with ball retention. The key to his success, according to Mntambo, was his eagerness to take on information from those around him and his willingness to sacrifice for the team.

"And I've seen him grow at Sekhukhune. You know, [he] came in rough, you know, that rough diamond, you know, speed, dribble, but he'd lose so many balls. But one thing about him is that he's coachable. He's a sponge. He can absorb; he can listen. And that's what's going to take him far," the midfielder added.

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Competition and collective strength

"I always believe that that's what makes a good team great, you know, when you have two, three equally talented players in that same position is what makes the team great. What people see on match day is [a] cherry on top. It's dessert. The hard work happens at training. That's where iron sharpens iron," Mntambo noted.

Furthermore, Mntambo highlighted Mokwana's unselfish nature as a key attribute that will benefit his new strike partners. He recalled frequently benefiting from the winger's accurate deliveries during their shared time on the pitch. "When I was at Sekhukhune, I would never make the box and not get a cutback from a Mokwana. So more than him getting the shine, he is a player that can also serve. And I think Kaizer Chiefs have found themselves a gem in that position," he concluded.