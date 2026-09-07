Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe identifies key area for improvement – ‘This is something that I'm really, really working hard on getting perfect’

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe has revealed an area of his game he has been working hard to improve after helping his side return to winning ways in the Betway Premiership.

The 31-year-old was the standout performer for the Naturena-based giants during their narrow 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

His tireless work rate and creativity earned him the Man of the Match award, proving his worth as a vital cog in the Amakhosi machine since his arrival in 2025.









Maboe emphasised the importance of the result for the team’s morale.

"We knew that we had to bounce back,” he told SuperSport TV.

“We dropped a couple of points in our last game. This is the only way to bring ourselves back, and I'm really, really delighted with my teammates.”

“We really, really fought for this one tonight.”

The experienced midfielder was candid about his self-assessment and the hours he is putting in on the training pitch to refine his finishing and final pass.

"Yeah, reflecting on the off-season, if there's one thing that I picked up, it's that I need to be a lot more involved in the final third.

“I need to assist more and score goals. So yeah, this is something that I'm really, really working hard on getting perfect in my game," he explained.

The Glamour Boys will need Maboe at his clinical best as they prepare for a challenging trip to face Polokwane City on Saturday, September 12



















