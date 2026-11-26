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Juventus vs Omonia could be the game that takes Luciano Spalletti's Juventus a major step towards qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA Europa League 2026/2027, the round of 16.

After their emphatic Serie A win over Venezia, Juventus host the Cypriot side at the Allianz Stadium with a chance to cement their place in the league phase's top eight. Omonia arrive in Turin needing points after losing in each of the last two rounds.

JUVENTUS VS OMONIA

SCORERS: -

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



0' Kick-off is at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin



ALL THE INFORMATION, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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JUVENTUS VS OMONIA: PROBABLE LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Juventus vs Omonia



Scorers: -



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumì; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso; Conceição, Ekhator, Boga.

Manager: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-3-3): Kaminski; Mayambela, Coulibaly, Satka, Duverne; Andreou, Tanase, Maric; Ewandro, Diony, Montnor.

Manager: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (ENG)

Booked: -

Sent off: -