Juventus, the squad for Cagliari: seven absentees, two returns

JuventusJuventus have announced their squad for the match against Cagliari on the club's official website. Locatelli, Yildiz, Thuram, Grabara, Neto, Ekhator, Milik and Boga all miss out. Cambiaso and Cabal return, while Neto is also absent through suspension and Alajbegovic is included.
2 Celik
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
6 Kelly
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
9 Kolo Muani
11 Zhegrova
12 Douglas Luiz
15 Kalulu
17 Alajbegovic
20 Cambiaso
22 McKennie
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
25 Vicario
26 Lucumi
27 Woltemade
29 Sarr
31 Gonzalez
32 Cabal
40 Radu
Now in Cagliari, Juventus are getting ready for the match as Luciano Spalletti works on the starting line-up. He is aiming for a positive result in an important test in Juventus's campaign. The manager should go with a 4-2-3-1 to keep the side balanced and get the best out of his attacking players.