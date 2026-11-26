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On matchday five of the Europa League league phase, Juventus host Omonia at the Allianz Stadium tonight at 9pm.

Luciano Spalletti has called up the following players for the match against the Cypriot side.

The squad also features youngsters Arman Durmisi (a centre-forward born in 2008), Stefano Merola (a wide forward born in 2007) and Stefano Turco (a midfielder born in 2005).

Juventus squad for Omonia clash

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2 Celik

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Next matches JUV Europa League 15:00 OMO Watch

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

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6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

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8 Koopmeiners

9 Kolo Muani

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12 Douglas Luiz

13 Boga

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17 Alajbegovic

18 Ekhator

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20 Cambiaso

22 McKennie

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23 Pinsoglio

25 Vicario

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26 Lucumi

27 Woltemade

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29 Sarr

32 Cabal

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33 Neto

47 Durmisi

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51 Merola

52 Turco