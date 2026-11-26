On matchday five of the Europa League league phase, Juventus host Omonia at the Allianz Stadium tonight at 9pm.
Luciano Spalletti has called up the following players for the match against the Cypriot side.
The squad also features youngsters Arman Durmisi (a centre-forward born in 2008), Stefano Merola (a wide forward born in 2007) and Stefano Turco (a midfielder born in 2005).
Juventus squad for Omonia clash
2 Celik
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3 Bremer
4 Gatti
6 Kelly
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
9 Kolo Muani
12 Douglas Luiz
13 Boga
17 Alajbegovic
18 Ekhator
20 Cambiaso
22 McKennie
23 Pinsoglio
25 Vicario
26 Lucumi
27 Woltemade
29 Sarr
32 Cabal
33 Neto
47 Durmisi
51 Merola
52 Turco