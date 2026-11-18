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Juventus welcome back Jeff Ekhator, who scored for Italy Under-21s, and await Kenan Yildiz, who has resumed training with the ball ahead of his expected recovery from injury in a month.

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Juventus officials are working behind the scenes ahead of the winter transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus plan to bring in three additions to Luciano Spalletti's squad: a left-back, a midfielder and a forward.

Juventus' top targets are three players based abroad: Franco-Algerian Rayan Ait-Nouri (born in 2001) at Manchester City, Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (born in 1995) at Marseille and Norwegian Alexander Sorloth (born in 1995) at Atletico Madrid.

The alternative left-back targets are Spaniard Alejandro Balde (born in 2003) at Barcelona and Italian Destiny Udogie (born in 2002, formerly of Udinese and Verona) at Tottenham.

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In midfield, Frenchman Darryl Bakola (born in 2007) at Sassuolo is another option, though he would be more of an investment for the future, with next season in mind.

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Up front, the alternatives are American Folarin Balogun (born in 2001) at Monaco, Italian Gianluca Scamacca (born in 1999) at Atalanta and Italian-Argentinian Mateo Retegui (born in 1999) at Al-Qadsiah. Retegui's high wages would be an obstacle.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that three signings would be a lot to pull off, and money isn't the only issue. The recently announced capital increase could ease the financial strain.

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Juventus already have an overfull squad, with several players left off the squad lists: Arkadiusz Milik, the injured Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram and Kamil Grabara, plus Edon Zhegrova and Daniele Rugani. Zhegrova and Rugani are not on the Uefa squad list, so they cannot play in the Europa League.

There are no spare lockers at Continassa, so chief executive Giovanni Carnevali must start with departures. Alongside technical director Frederic Massara and sporting director Marco Ottolini , he is scouring the market to meet the needs of the bench and the fans.