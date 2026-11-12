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Bologna FC v AC Monza - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus eye Miranda: Spalletti wants him in January

Juventus
J. Miranda
Transfers
Bologna

Juventus are looking to Bologna to strengthen their left flank: Juan Miranda, a Spanish left-back who has been catching the eye with high-level performances and impressive numbers, is now on their radar.

Miranda has registered six assists already this league season, making him Serie A's leading assist provider and a target for Juventus in the next transfer window, according to Tuttosport. Luciano Spalletti is particularly keen on him and wants a left-footed wide player who can offer quality, attacking drive and options going forward. But Juventus face competition: Premier League side Newcastle and AC Milan are also reportedly interested. Milan previously had the chance to sign him on a free transfer but did not complete the deal.

Meanwhile, Bologna are moving to protect their position. Miranda's contract expires in 2028, and the club have already opened talks over a renewal, though they have yet to reach an agreement. That could give Juventus a transfer opportunity, particularly next summer.

In the winter window, Juventus could try to beat their rivals to Miranda as early as January. Spalletti sees him as the right player, while Bologna push for a renewal.

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