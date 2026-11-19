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The official Juventus statement says, "Augusto Sedorf Owusu has extended his agreement with Juventus: the midfielder, born in 2005, has signed a contract that will keep him in our colours until 30 June 2031.

Having come through the Juventus youth academy, Owusu returned to Turin after a loan spell in the 2022/2023 season to join the Primavera team before moving on to Next Gen, where he has made 59 appearances to date".

The Juventus statement continues: "His development at Juventus also led to his first-team debut this year: it was on 17 September 2026, in the Europa League match against NEC at the Allianz Stadium, when he came on during the second half.

Congratulations, Augusto: see you on the pitch!".